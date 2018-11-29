Google extends telecom service Fi to iPhones

Freshly renamed "Google Fi" service aims to take on traditional carriers by letting people pay based on how much data they use and roam internationally.

Fi was limited to newer Pixel handsets made by Google and a few Android-powered smartphones made by other companies because devices need to be able to hop between carriers whose infrastructures are used to provide service on the "virtual" network.

Fi "intelligently" shifts smartphone service between Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Wi-Fi hotspots to provide optimal signals, according to Google.

"Our plan now works with the majority of Android devices and iPhones," Fi director Simon Arscott said in a blog post.

Fi plans in the US offer unlimited domestic call and texts, plus texting internationally, for $20 monthly. Data costs $10 per gigabyte with a maximum data charge of $60 for an individual user, according to the Fi website.