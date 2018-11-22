Venezuela's smart ID card created with the help of China's ZTE

According to the report, Venezuela's new 'Fatherland' ID was inspired by China's smart cards, which allow the government to track an individual's social, political and economic behavior.

Venezuela initially wanted cards embedded with RFID chips, which can track location and data. Ultimately, they used QR codes developed by ZTE to reduce costs.

ZTE also built a database for the fatherland cards. The cards are linked to employment and income, property, medical history and political party membership.

The Venezuelan government has previously provided incentives to cardholders to encourage adoption of the card — giving cash prizes for rallying voters, for example, or a Mother's Day bonus.

Citizens are now being forced to get the cards in order to receive public benefits such as medicine, pension, subsidized food, and fuel.