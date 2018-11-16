Amazon chooses location for its new headquarters

Amazon's new headquarters, dubbed HQ2, will be divided between New York City and Arlington, Virginia. Both offices will cover 371,000 square meters and generate 25,000 new jobs.

An additional Amazon operation center will be opened in Nashville. The site will span almost 93,000 square meters and generate $230 million in investment as well as open 5,000 full-time job positions.

According to Amazon, taxpayers in New York will pay $48,000 per job, $22,000 in Virginia and $13,000 for Tennessee. According to The New York Times, Amazon will receive more than a billion dollars in tax incentives.

Other cities in the country had offered the tech giant even higher incentives. According to The Baltimore Sun, the city of Montgomery County in Maryland had the biggest offer with a bid of over $8 million which included tax incentives and infrastructure and transportation improvements.

According to The Amazon blog, the cities were ultimately chosen due to their transit access, diverse talent and business environment.