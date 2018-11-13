French firm refurbishes earnings via old iPhones

With their rapid life cycles and for the cheaper brands falling prices, many mobiles have become disposable items for consumers keen to move on to the latest model.

But out of a large warehouse staffed by white-coated workers in Normandy, the Remade company is embracing a different approach, reconditioning thousands of Apple iPhones every day under the entrepreneurial eye of its 39-year-old boss, Matthieu Millet.

He is "Matthieu" to his staff, wears jeans and sneakers, and has installed a piano in the company lobby, bringing a touch of Silicon Valley start-up culture to this windswept pocket of France facing England.

Aged just 23, he bought out the TV repair business he worked for at the time and, in 2014, spotted the potential for refurbishing iPhones to tap into a market where even second hand, Apple products command a premium price.

Remade its avowedly English name another nod to US tech reported turnover of 23 million euros ($26 million) in the first year it began overhauling iPhones.

Last year that had swelled to 130 million euros and Millet is adding 200 jobs to the workforce of 850, banking on "very strong growth" this year.

"We know how to disassemble everything, reassemble everything. The product must not only work, it must work perfectly as intended," he said.

The old phones are shipped in from telecom operators not just in Europe but the United States, whose customers have upgraded to newer models.

Environmentalists complain that the spent phones all too often get dumped in landfills in the West, or farmed out to regulation-light parts of Africa and Asia where workers are forced to breathe in toxic fumes as they extract and recycle the raw materials built into the devices.