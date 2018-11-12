Harvard astrophyscists claim space rock could be an alien probe

Oumuamua was first observed by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System in Hawaii in October 2017. The name means “a messenger that reaches out from the distant past” in Hawaiian.

Research published in the journal Nature last year says it is the first interstellar object to enter our solar system and said it would travel inside it for over a year. Scientists weren’t sure if it was an asteroid or a comet, so they referred to it as an interstellar object.

Oumuamua is 800 meters in length and 80 meters in width, according to Astronomy.com.

Scientists speculated last year that it may consist of materials like metals or rocks.

A yet-to-be-published theoretical study accepted in Astrophysical Journal Letters puts forward a number of theories on the object, including ideas that it may be extraterrestrial in origin. They theorize Oumuamua might be using a light sail to travel.

This technology uses light to propel objects through space. The researchers write that it could be used to transport cargo between planets or stars.