Xinhua News Agency debuts AI news anchors

Xinhua News Agency partnered with search engine Sogou.com to create artificial intelligence news anchors. These are said to be digital composites that deliver the news.

The composites use the likeness of real Xinhua presenters. However, facial expressions and mouth movements are synthesized and animated via deep learning.

AI anchors are able to read out any text inputted by human editors into its system, using synthetic voices created through composite audio recorded from the human anchors.

Xinhua has two AI anchors, one delivering news in English and another in Chinese.

They claim these can work 24 hours a day on its website and social media.