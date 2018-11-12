Promoting emerging technologies leads to agile Governance

This took place during the meeting of the Global Future Council on Agile Governance held in line with the third Global Future Council in Dubai. The meeting aimed to develop a group of agile governance tools that will enable leaders transform the agile governance concept into a scientific practice that can benefit all stakeholders.

The participants emphasised that decision makers need more agile departments in terms of emerging technologies and business models. They noted that developing future policies oblige regulators and organizational entities to reimagine the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) from new perspectives, and develop policies based on an integrated approach among all parties to ensure the best practical implementation of these policies.

Members of the Council also highlighted that agile governance is based on developing adaptive policies that focus on the human element and are comprehensive and sustainable. They also mentioned that developing policies is not limited to governments alone; instead, it is a common effort that all members of the society must engage in.

The third Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils is held in Dubai, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in collaboration between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum. The meetings bring together more than 700 of the most relevant and knowledgeable scientists, futurists and experts, grouped in 38 expertise-based, thematic councils that discuss the future of vital sectors and develop practical solutions to challenging issues.