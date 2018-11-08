China unveils new stealth drone

The unmanned aircraft has a wingspan of 22 meters, a length of 10 meters, and a cruise altitude of 10 to 13 km. It also has the ability to stay in the air for 15 hours, according to the Global Times.

The CH-7 is capable of launching weapons such as anti-radiation missiles, long-distance precision-guided bombs, and more. It can also intercept radar electronic signals and detect high-value targets.

The combat aircraft is currently being exhibited at the AirShow China 2018 exhibition in Zhuhai from November 6 to 11.

The aircraft is scheduled to make its first flight in 2019 and will be available for mass production by 2022 if everything goes according to plan.