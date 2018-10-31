NASA's planet-hunter telescope, Kepler, runs out of fuel

The unmanned space telescope, which launched in 2009, revealed that billions of hidden planets are in space and revolutionized humanity's understanding of the universe, experts said.

Kepler helped astronomers measure potential planets by glimpsing transits, or moments when planets passed in front of their stars.

Kepler showed that "20 to 50 percent of the stars visible in the night sky are likely to have small, possibly rocky, planets similar in size to Earth, and located within the habitable zone of their parent stars," NASA said in a statement.

Kepler's demise was "not unexpected and this marks the end of spacecraft operations," said Paul Hertz, astrophysics division director at NASA, on a conference call with reporters.

Signals that fuel was nearly out were seen two weeks ago.

Scientists were able to get all the data from Kepler down to Earth before it completely ran dry.

NASA said it has decided to retire the spacecraft "within its current, safe orbit, away from Earth."

NASA's retired principal investigator for the Kepler mission, Bill Borucki, described it as an "enormous success."