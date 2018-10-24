Facebook simplifies Messenger app

  • Wednesday 24, October 2018 in 11:07 AM
Sharjah24 – AFP: Facebook on Tuesday announced an overhaul of its Messenger smartphone app in an effort to simplify the service for its 1.3 billion monthly global users.
The social network began rolling out a redesigned version featuring three tabs instead of nine, saying it was "going back to its roots" seven years after the standalone app's launch.
 
Facebook has positioned Messenger as a tool for businesses to efficiently handle customer questions or concerns.
 
Talking to customers via the app is free -- but businesses can also pay for Facebook ads that let customers start a conversation or visit their page with one click.
 
Messenger is part of Facebook's effort to expand outside the social network -- particularly when it comes to staying relevant to mobile lifestyles and younger people, who have been moving away from the service.