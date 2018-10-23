Smart assistant technology puts fans' fingers on the pulse

The winner of this year's $50,000 Tata Communications F1 Innovation Prize aims to harness smart assistant technology, such as Amazon's Alexa, so that fans can customise their experience of a race.

Briton James Gough's idea would deliver personalised, contextual data to fans through voice, text, and gesture command.

So, for example, if someone wanted to compare Raikkonen's heart-rate to that of current Ferrari team mate Sebastian Vettel or Mercedes' world champion Lewis Hamilton during a race, they could do so with a voice command.

Ross Brawn, Formula One's managing director for motorsports, hailed it as a development that the Liberty Media-owned sport would incubate further as part of its digital transformation.

Brawn said there was still some resistance to change, with teams protective of data and wary of divulging too many secrets, but there was also a growing understanding that Formula One was entering a new world.