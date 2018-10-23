Masdar City unveils NAVYA ‘Autonom Shuttle’

Capable of transporting up to 12 people, the Autonom Shuttle was inaugurated in the presence of dignitaries representing the Department of Transport, Abu Dhabi Police, and the French Embassy.

Also attending the event were Khaled Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer for Aerospace, Renewables and ICT at Mubadala Investment Company; Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company); Mohammed Darwish Al Qamzi, General Manager of Integrated Transport Centre, Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi, and Jerome Rigaud, Deputy CEO of NAVYA Group.

Designed by the French autonomous vehicle pioneer NAVYA, the shuttle is a self-driven electric vehicle dedicated to first and last-mile transport with a top operational speed of 25 kilometres per hour.