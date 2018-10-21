China to launch artificial moon in the sky

The man-made moon will have a reflective coating on its surface to reflect light from the sun, according to Asia Times.

It also will have solar panel-like wings on its surface which can be adjusted for precise lighting.

The satellite will reportedly be eight times brighter than the real moon and could replace street lights.

The artificial moon would be able to light an area of up to 10 to 80 kilometers in diameter, giving a dusk-like hue to complement the real moon in the sky.

Officials in the city hope the artificial moon will bring in more tourists once it is in the sky.

However, some members of the public are reportedly worried the man-made moon might have an adverse effect on animals and astronomical observation.