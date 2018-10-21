UK to highlight hi-tech innovations at China Int'l Import Expo

Mi Hiepa Sports (MHS) is a Manchester-based virtual reality (VR) company which provides VR trainings for football players.

Its platform can also record the movements of football players in different simulated scenarios to help the players recover after matches and do daily trainings.

"If we were to do it in real life, you'd need 25 people to do that one job where as you can do it without the impact and repetition a thousand times. So the benefits are very accelerated," said Adam Dickinson, the Development Director of Mi Hiepa Sports.

The platform has been providing training programs for more than 10 well-known European football clubs and it is now targeting the Chinese market by participating in the import expo.

At the expo, the UK will set up a national pavilion featuring creativity and innovation. A total of 30 British companies from different sectors, including finance, retail, health-care, culture, education and high-end manufacturing, will participate in the business exhibition.

According to China's Ministry of Commerce, the bilateral trade volume between China and Britain reached 79.03 billion U.S. dollars in 2017, with China's imports from Britain up 19.4 percent year on year.

Britain is China's second-largest trading partner within the European Union (EU) and China is Britain's second-largest non-EU trading partner.