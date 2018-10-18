New technologies to reshape media industry: experts

With the influence that the fast and continuously evolving technologies has had on redefining media over the past decade, experts at this year's summit had numerous discussions on how new technologies ranging from 5G to block chain will reshape the media industry in the next decade.

In today's world, amateur videos and non-verified content often over-shadows the serious news being produced by professional journalists.

In the face of this challenge, many experts believe it's time for traditional media outlets to swallow their pride.

"I just think it's very dangerous for traditional media to think that we have all the answers, let me put it that way. I think we need to be opened to the energy and the change that is happening while holding dear to the values we do deeply believe in," said Sally Buzbee, senior VP and executive editor of Associated Press.

Genichi Inabe, deputy director of Global IT Innovation of News Department for NHK, a Japanese Broadcasting Corporation, said that with the latest 5G technologies,they will be able to broadcast the 2020 Tokyo Olympics live in 8k resolution.

"We're likely to see more in the way of interacting content using virtual reality. The arrival of real-time virtual reality could change the style of broadcasting,"said Inabe.

Innovators from other industries such as block chain were also invited to discuss how their technologies will affect the media industry in the future.

While most experts agreed that there is a need to embrace new technologies and facing the modern challenges head on, they also insisted that there remains a need to respect journalistic principles and produce quality content.