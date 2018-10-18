China gets ready to launch Space Station by 2020

The Chinese government plans to first launch "Tianhe" or the Core Cabin Module of the Chinese Space Station by 2020. It will provide the life support system as well as the power of the station.

The Laboratory Cabin Module, Shenzhou, and Tianzhou will be launched subsequently.

The module of the Chinese Space Station will be fully assembled in orbit.

The station will be fully assembled between 2020 and 2022.

The entire station will weigh about 60,000 kilograms and will have a lifetime of about 10 years.

China has already launched "Tiangong-1" in 2011 and "Tiangong-2" in 2016 as test stations for the planned Chinese Space Station.