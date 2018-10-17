UAE to build Mars training city on Earth

The US$136 million dollar project will be called Mars Science City and consists of interconnected dome structures that span 1.9 million square feet, around the size of two Alcatraz Islands, according to Science Alert.

According to Popular Science, the city will be used by engineers to prototype future Mars building materials and construction techniques. It will also house labs that can simulate various parts of Mars' environment.

Researchers will practice several methods of farming on light resources as Mars lacks water and nutritious soil. Waste and water recycling methods will also be tested.

With Mars radiation being stronger than on Earth, the domes will be used to test material that can block solar radiation.

The domed city will also be able to filter in more or less sunlight, possibly to better mirror Mars time.

The UAE plans to have a team of people live in the city for a year to develop strategies for surviving long-term on the Red Planet.

Besides laboratories, the proposed city will also contain a museum dedicated to space achievements.