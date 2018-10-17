Netflix surges on user gains, strong profits

Netflix said it gained almost seven million new users worldwide, to bring its total membership to more than 137 million.

Profit in the quarter more than tripled from a year ago to $403 million while revenues grew 34 percent to $4 billion.

Investors pushed up Netflix shares by 12 percent in after-hours trade, following a disappointing second-quarter report that sent the stock reeling.

The Silicon Valley company has been ramping up its investment in original programming as it faces increased competition from rivals like Hulu and Amazon, and traditional media firms begin to enter the market for streaming and limit content to outside parties.

Netflix has said it plans to invest some $8 billion in original content.

Analyst Paul Verna of the research firm eMarketer said that "Netflix's strong quarter will at least temporarily put to rest questions over the long-term viability of its business and shift focus to the competition, which continues to significantly lag the streaming giant."

According to eMarketer, Netflix accounts for three- fourths of US consumers using a streaming service and is well-positioned to face competition.