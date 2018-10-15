Drones and 3D tech bring back war-torn heritage sites

Technicians at Iconem, a Paris-based start-up use drones and digital cameras to take hundreds of thousands of photographs of at-risk or destroyed cultural heritage sites such as Palmyra and Aleppo in Syria and Mosul in Iraq.

Information technologists then combine the use of specially created algorithms, artificial intelligence and supercomputers to process the photographs to produce the 3D reconstructions of the sites.

It is hoped that these digital reconstructions will be used when the time comes to rebuild war-torn cities such as Aleppo and Mosul.

Iconem have teamed up with UNESCO World Heritage to contribute to their project to 'Revive the Spirit of Mosul", which works to plan the reconstruction of the Iraqi city which was heavily bombed during the fight against its three-year-long ISIL occupation.

An exhibition of the digital reconstructions opened on Wednesday (October 10) at the Arab World Institute called 'Age Old Cities, A virtual Journey from Palmyra To Mosul'.

Iconem has also teamed up with Ubisoft, a French video game company, to create an immersive virtual reality experience from the digital reconstructions, which visitors to the Arab World Institute in Paris can try out.