Piloting a drone using your body's movements

Researchers in Switzerland say torso movements are more intuitive and precise, and could help drone pilots on search and rescue missions.

Jenifer Miehlbradt, Translational Neural Engineering Laboratory at EPFL, Saying:

"In this case it's important to pilot the drone correctly but also to look at the image you're getting from the camera on the drone. And if you're too focused on the piloting, well you cannot really look at the image provided by the drone. So our idea was to develop a method that would be easier, simpler, maybe more intuitive and natural to control the drone and we decided to do this using our body movements."

A VR headset shows the drone's point-of-view. And a gesture controlled data glove gives simple commands, like take-off and landing. Initial testing used body-worn infrared markers to find what was most natural to novice drone pilots. They were tasked with flying a virtual drone through a set course. Called the Fly Jacket, one small motion sensor on the back can now translate all pilot movements.

These poles are just for arm support during long flights, though the team observed test participants seem to naturally spread their arms, bird like, for extra stability.

They're now investigating adding more feedback from the drone. This includes a new Fly Jacket that would provide haptic feedback to pull the pilot one way or another if the drone was getting too close to an obstacle.