Apple to buy part of supplier Dialog's business in $600 million deal

Since the first iPhones a decade ago, Apple has used Dialog power-management chips to manage their battery life. Under the deal, Apple is buying patents, a team of about 300 engineers, most of whom already worked on chips for Apple devices, and Dialog offices in Britain, Italy and Germany.

Dialog said its 2018 revenue would not be affected and it would continue shipments of existing products to Apple.

For now, the deal settles questions about future relations between Apple and Dialog, whose shares tumbled this year when it said Apple planned to use chips from another supplier, which was widely believed to be Apple itself.

Dialog's shares rose 17 percent in pre-market trading in Frankfurt, as the Apple deal secured their business relationship for the next three years.

The Anglo-German chipmaker also said it would begin a share buyback program for up to 10 percent of its stock following its next quarterly trading update.

Other chip designers in Europe have struggled to manage their relationship with Apple due to its sheer scale. Britain's Imagination Technologies ended up being sold to a Chinese-backed investment fund last year after losing Apple as a client.