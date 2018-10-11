Pilot phase of Smart Tunnel launched at Dubai Airport

All travellers have to do is simply walk through the biometric recognition system without having to stamp their passports.

The tunnel works on face recognition technology and the passenger can finish entry procedure within 15 seconds without the need for human intervention.

"It is the first of its kind in the world as with simple steps. The traveller can finish his departure procedure without the need to use any travel documents such as passport, ID cards or boarding cards," Major-General Mohammad Ahmad Al Merri, Director of GDRFA, said confirming that the project was tested before being introduced at the airport.

Al Merri added that more smart projects are ahead to be implemented to enhance fast and smart travelling experience.

Roughly 20 passengers were the first to take advantage of the new tunnel system on Wednesday.

"The smart tunnel was made in the UAE. We have worked with the idea for four years. The project is aimed at continuing to offer the best in airports, especially in view of the growth in passenger numbers," he added.