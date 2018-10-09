Trouble for Hubble: gyro fails on space telescope

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said Hubble went into "safe mode" on Friday.

"Hubble's instruments still are fully operational and are expected to produce excellent science for years to come," NASA added.

Hubble is equipped with six gyroscopes to orient the telescope.

Hubble is currently down to two working gyros and needs at least three for optimal operations. But it can continue to provide observations with just one functioning gyroscope.

Dr. Rachel Osten, the deputy head of the Hubble mission, said it had been a "very stressful weekend."

NASA said staff at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and the Space Telescope Science Institute were conducting tests and analysis to get the gyro working again.

NASA said if they are unable to recover the malfunctioning gyro Hubble will resume science operations using just one device.

Hubble has made numerous outstanding observations of the cosmos since it was deployed in 1990.

The James Webb Space Telescope, the successor to Hubble, is scheduled to be launched in March 2021.