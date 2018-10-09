Microsoft's $7.5 billion GitHub deal set for EU approval - sources

Microsoft announced the deal in June, its largest acquisition since it bought LinkedIn for $26 billion in 2016. The GitHub deal is expected to boost the U.S. software giant's cloud computing business and challenge market leader Amazon.

GitHub, the world's largest code host, has more than 28 million developers using its platform.

It will become a part of Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud unit once the acquisition is completed.

Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella has tried to assuage users' worries that GitHub might favor Microsoft products over competitors after the deal, saying GitHub would continue to be an open platform that works with all public clouds.

The European Commission, which is set to decide on the deal by Oct. 19, did not respond to a request for immediate comment. Microsoft declined to comment.