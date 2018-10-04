Amazon bets big on Europe as it takes on Netflix

The US internet shopping leader is investing an estimated $4.5 billion (4.0 billion euros) in streaming content through its Amazon Prime Video service this year.

That figure is likely to grow further as it tries to catch up to the nearly $8 billion now being ploughed annually into content by industry pioneer Netflix.

A part of Amazon's strategy is a focus on Europe still more reliant on traditional TV than the United States as it seeks to build on a subscription base that has already reached 100 million people in 200 countries.

"Our goal is to just find the best, most compelling, addictive, exciting shows," Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke told AFP.

"It is so important for us that we create a global home for talent," she said. "It's about the world and really starting with European territories."

Prime Video Europe vice president Jay Marine added that streaming was not a winner-take-all market because the growth trend seemed unlikely to sputter any time soon.

"There will be multiple winners. Customers will use multiple services," said Marine.