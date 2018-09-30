MBRSC discusses preparations for KhalifaSat launch

Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Board Chairman of the MBRSC, who presided over the meeting, congratulated the board members and the staff on the achievement, saying "Driven by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the journey to explore the space represents a turning point in the UAE Centennial 2071, an ambitious outlook for the future."

Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director-General of the MBRSC, said there were just 30 days left to realise the dream of launching KhalifaSat, an iconic Emirati-engineered Earth observation satellite, into space and to reposition the UAE among the leading countries in space technology.

KhalifaSat is one the most technologically advanced remote sensing observation satellites. With five patents, this technological icon was manufactured by a team of Emirati engineers from the MBRSC.

It is the first satellite to be manufactured in the clean rooms of the MBRSC space technology laboratories in Dubai. KhalifaSat will become the third UAE observation satellite to enter orbit when launched in October 2018.