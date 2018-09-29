IT expert explains to ‘Sharjah 24’ the danger of Facebook piracy

  • Saturday 29, September 2018 in 8:46 PM
Sharjah 24: Dr. Obaid Saleh, an expert in information technology and cybercrime, stressed the seriousness of the Facebook penetration which took place on Friday by hacking more than 50 million accounts for users of the world's most famous social networking site
Dr. Saleh called on institutions that have data and information for users to tighten their security procedures and heighten the level of safety and confidentiality to preclude hackers’ tampering with users’ information.
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dr. Saleh warned against the misuse of hacked data in blackmailing users in different ways. He added that talking about penetration of as large as 50 million accounts is more than enough for hackers to go through people's habits, lifestyle, ideas and goods they prefer to buy, and guide them both politically and economically, as happened during the exit of Britain from the European Union.
 
They can also, Dr. Saleh explained, reach critical political and military sites in which case security of countries is threatened and put at risk.
 
Dr. Saleh called on the Arab countries to implement laws that would allow users to exit their social networking accounts and delete all their data, as the EU countries did in May in what is known as the data protection .