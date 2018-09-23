Ivory Coast looks to solar vehicles to replace bush taxis

"It's cheaper and relaxing!" says local trader Sandrine Tetelo, of the Chinese-made "Saloni" or "Antara" tricycles, which could eventually spell the end for old-school "woro-woro" four-wheelers as Jacqueville looks to make itself Ivory Coast's premier eco city.

The mini-cars, 2.7 metres (8.8 feet) long and two metres high, are covered in solar panels each fitted out with six 12-volt batteries, giving the vehicles a range of 140 kilometres (87 miles).

Returning from a visit to China, the solar cars' promotor Marc Togbe pitched his plan to mayor Joachim Beugre, who was immediately sold.

"We are used to seeing (typically old and beaten up) bush taxis pollute the atmosphere and the environment. We said to ourselves, if we could only replace them by solar trikes," said Beugre.