Google Mini captures top spot in connected speaker market

The Strategy Analytics report for the second quarter of 2018 showed the smallest device from Google captured 20 percent of the market with sales of 2.3 million.

That was slightly ahead of the Echo Dot, the similarly sized device from Amazon, with an 18 percent market share.

Amazon retained its overall lead with a combined market share of 30 percent for its Echo and Echo Dot, the research firm said, compared with 27 percent for Google's two speakers.

Alibaba's Tmall Genie sold in China was the fourth biggest seller in the survey with a seven percent market share, the report showed.

Apple's HomePod was not among the top sellers but because of its high price tag, captured 16 percent of the revenue in the market, according to Strategy Analytics.

The research firm said the market was rapidly evolving with more manufacturers entering.