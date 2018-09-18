EU probes German carmakers over suspected collusion in green car tech

"If proven, this collusion may have denied consumers the opportunity to buy less polluting cars, despite the technology being available to the manufacturers," said EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

The investigation focuses on information indicating that BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche held meetings to discuss the development and use of technologies to limit harmful car emissions, the commission said in a statement.

In particular, it is assessing whether they colluded to limit the development and roll-out of two systems to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions from diesel cars, as well as harmful particulate matter released by cars with petrol engines.

Volkswagen and other carmakers are already under the spotlight following revelations that they cheated on diesel emission tests.