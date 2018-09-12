Students invent 'smart stick' for visually impaired

Step by step, a new smart stick helps the visually impaired navigate around obstacles.

The device was developed by two high school students in Egypt.

Built to feel similar to a standard walking cane, the smart stick is outfitted with rotating sensors and a navigation system.

Ahmed Nabil, student and designer of device, says: "This stick's features are unique when compared to others like it because it is equipped with a GPS system. And it also has sensors that move 180 degrees in all directions, as well as an option for the user to call or message their location. That way caregivers will be able to find them easily. These are all the options that gave the stick its edge."

Still in the early stages of development, the smart stick uses sensors connected to a headset. The sensors detect any object in the user's path and a voice feature alerts the user to the danger.

Salah Heshmat, teacher, says: "I was of course very worried in the beginning to use the stick because I am not used to it, because I'm not blind. But once I put myself in the shoes of someone who cannot see, and used the stick, I found that it works great."

The students intend to develop their prototype after more testing.

Advances in haptic technology, sensors, and GPS have brought a number of hi-tech solutions for the visually impaired in recent years, potentially consigning the old-fashioned walking cane to history.