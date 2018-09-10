Telepresence robot gives a helping hand

An extra pair of hands is always useful. And this pair is controlled remotely by a second person using a virtual reality headset. The wearable robot allows a user to "share" someone else's body.

Keio University graduate school of media design, project senior assistant professor, Mhd yamen Saraiji, says: "We can look at it as 'social augmentation' because we have augmented multiple people into the same body."

The robot has two arms and a head with two cameras, worn by a "surrogate" as a backpack.

The control unit and battery are housed in the backpack.

Audio and visual data is transmitted wirelessly to a headset worn by a remote user who controls the arms' movements using a handheld unit.

The arms can move independently of the surrogate, or be strapped to them.

The developers hope the technology could be used for collaboration, task sharing and training.

University of Tokyo, Research Center for Advanced and Technology, staff, Tomoya Sasaki says: "One thing we value is a robot which can be used outside the lab...we are aiming for this robot to be accessible to all people, all ages and genders who have never done this before, let's say, at exhibitions."

The FUSION project is a collaboration between the University of Tokyo and Keio University.