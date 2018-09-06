Could artificial intelligence unlock Ethiopia's tech potential?

Getnet Assefa , a co-founder of iCog labs- which worked on the world famous humanoid robot Sophia, said, "We have a part in developing of world leading robots in emotional and expressions. We call it Sophia Robot. I can say that we are in the leading edge of AI and blockchain. But nobody thinks that this image is true. Nobody thinks that this is reality."

Sophia is testament to that. She can even speak some Amharic - an official language of Ethiopia.

But while the country has one of the fastest growing economies in Africa, it's access to internet is among the worst.

Decades of authoritarian rule meant - until recently - telecoms were under state monopoly.

Getnet Assefa, iCog labs said, "Dr Abiy is from IT background, so I think he will understand what type of problem we will face. We were paying $1,000-$2,000 for having a very small internet connection that we can't even see video and yesterday everything is changed, we can now have a double internet connection. This is one example that we are seeing that."

But it's not all smooth surfing. Only last month Ethiopia's government like others in the past - shut down internet in parts of the country - in response to ethnic tensions.

And there's still a lack of incentives for tech start-ups to match those in neighbours like Kenya.

Getnet believes within 20 years robots will walk and work alongside humans.

The question is - how much will they owe to Ethiopian intelligence?