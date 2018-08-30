TPG Telecom and Vodafone Hutchison Australia in $11 bn merger

Under the proposal Vodafone Australia -- privately-owned by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison and Britain's Vodafone Group -- will hold the majority stake at 50.1 percent.

TPG shareholders would own 49.9 percent of the entity which will be called TPG Telecom Limited and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with a combined revenue of more than Aus$6 billion.

"With this merger, we will be a more formidable competitor against Telstra and Optus," said TPG chairman David Teoh.

The so-called "merger of equals" will allow the two companies to better invest and drive innovation and product improvement to give customers more choice, they said.

TPG is an ASX-listed telecommunications provider and is one of the country's largest internet service providers. It has a fixed-line residential subscriber base of over 1.9 million people and significant corporate, government and wholesale business.

Its share price surged more than 11 percent in morning trade to Aus$8.77 on the news.

Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) is the nation's third largest mobile operator with a customer base of around 6.0 million subscribers.