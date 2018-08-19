Robot combat tournament wows visitors in Beijing

The tournament this time is a lightweight match, which opens only to robots weighing 13.6 kilograms or below. As tiny as the robots may seem, the "little fellows" can come with a big temper.

One of the robots made by contestant Wang Xi has a high-speed turn-plate as a weapon.

"The turn-plate can rotate 4,000 times per second, which generates great energy to knock its rival over. Even after knocking down its rival, it can still move to the wall upside down and flip over," said Wang.

The idea of another robot made by contestant Shi Lei comes from real life.

"The inspiration of this robot comes from a wobbling balance scooter that lost control. I added a program to it. Now it can achieve controlled attack using a remote control," said Shi.

The tournament, held in a closed arena with bullet-proof glass, will have robots fight against each other till one "dies" within three minutes.

"Incapacitation of any of the robots would be seen as a defeat. If the two robots are both still able to move [by the end of the match], then we would leave it to the three international referees to score and pick a champion," said Zhang Heng, the tournament in-charge.

Zhang also added that even though many may think that research and development of robots can only come from enterprises, research institutes, or universities – anyone with a real dedication can build one.

"They believe it to be something that requires high volume of technology. What we have showed here using our matches is that anyone around the globe can make their own robot if it's truly in their heart," noted Zhang.

The 2018 World Robot Conference, which aims to generate global wisdom and resources to boost the industry will run till Sunday.