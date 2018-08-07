Smartphone app tests for dry eye disease in children

The app's developers, from Aston University in England, say traditionally the condition was associated with ageing.

James Wolffsohn, Professor of Optometry at Aston University said: "What we're beginning to see is now with the use particularly of screens, digital screens, tablets, smartphones that actually even children are reporting dry eye. So when they've been intensely staring at their screens for several hours their eyes become uncomfortable."

Dry eye disease leaves the surface of the eye exposed and more susceptible to damage.

The app poses some simple questions and a quick test which measures how long you can comfortably stare at a screen without blinking.

He added: "When you concentrate very hard on a task such as on a computer screen you blink less and also instead of fully blinking you partially blink and so what's happening is damage is being done to the front of the eye therefore tears aren't being produced in the normal way. And what's happening is the tears evaporate and leave behind the salty content of the tear film and that does further damage to your eyes."

The condition affects one in five adults in the UK but the number is rising - caused by heavy screen use.

Professor Wolffsohn went on: "There is a bit of an irony. We're actually using the technology that potentially could cause problems if you use a lot of it to actually help us with the diagnosis."

The team hopes the app can help non-specialists like GPs and pharmacists diagnose the condition.