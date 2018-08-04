NASA introduces astronaut team for next era of U.S. space flight

The government-funded space agency said Friday the team of nine astronauts will work toward launching new generations of spacecraft and rockets designed as early as next year to the International Space Station (ISS) and low-Earth orbit systems.

NASA hasn't launched a crew from the US since it retired its space shuttles in 2011. The end of that programme has meant the agency can fly astronauts into space only in partnership with Russia on Russian-made rockets and capsules.

The new team of astronauts will train for the first flight tests and missions of two aircraft, one made by Boeing, the other by SpaceX. NASA said the first of the crewed flights will be a test flight of a SpaceX Dragon capsule in April.

NASA's Jim Bridenstine said at the ceremony to introduce the astronauts that the agency hopes Friday's announcement will mark the beginning of a new era.

President Donald Trump later tweeted about the announcement.

"NASA, which is making a BIG comeback under the Trump Administration, has just named 9 astronauts for Boeing and Spacex space flights," the president said.

"We have the greatest facilities in the world and we are now letting the private sector pay to use them. Exciting things happening. Space Force!"

Trump in June called for a "space force" to be added as a sixth branch of the military that would be equal in stature to the U.S. Air Force.

It would focus on space-related national security and could eventually lead missions to other planets, including Mars.

The seven men and two women who are the nation's newest astronauts are Sunita Williams, Josh Cassada, Eric Boe, Nicole Mann, Christopher Ferguson, Douglas Hurley, Robert Behnken, Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover.

Hopkins and Glover have been selected for the first crewed flight. Hopkins has spent 166 days aboard the ISS. It will be Glover's first flight into space, the agency said.