Facebook uncovers political influence campaign ahead of midterms

It said the "bad actor" accounts on the world's biggest social network and its photo-sharing site Instagram could not be tied directly to Russian actors, who American officials say used the platform to spread disinformation ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.

The US intelligence community has concluded that Russia sought to sway the vote in Donald Trump's favor, and Facebook was a primary tool in that effort, using targeted ads to escalate political tensions and push divisive online content.

With the 2018 mid-terms barely three months away, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced his company's crackdown.

"One of my top priorities for 2018 is to prevent misuse of Facebook," Zuckerberg said on his own Facebook page.

"We build services to bring people closer together and I want to ensure we're doing everything we can to prevent anyone from misusing them to drive us apart."