Apple earnings arrive with trillion-dollar value near

To hit the trillion-dollar mark, Apple shares would have to climb about seven percent from the $189.91 price logged at the close of official trading Monday on the Nasdaq.

The market is eager for news about demand for iPhones and how the company is riding out trade turbulence between the US and China.

President Donald Trump's trade wars include 25 percent US tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese goods, with more on the way, and steep tariffs on steel and aluminum, which provoked China and others to hit back with import duties on US goods.