Sony upgrades full-year forecast, logs brisk quarterly profit

The electronics and entertainment giant now forecasts 500 billion yen ($4.5 billion) in net profit for the fiscal year to March 2019, up from its earlier estimate of 480 billion yen.

Annual sales are now projected to rise slightly, with operating profit unchanged.

For the April-June quarter, it reported a net profit of 226.4 billion yen, up from 80.9 billion yen from a year earlier.

The figures are Sony's first quarterly results under new CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, who replaced Kazuo Hirai in April.

The upward revisions confirm a smooth transfer of the reins at Sony following its return to health after huge losses in recent years.

Hirai spent the past six years salvaging the company from deep financial troubles, leading aggressive restructuring and terminating thousands of jobs while selling business units and assets.