Realnetworks offer free facial recognition tech to US K-12 schools

  • Wednesday 25, July 2018 in 10:58 AM
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Realnetworks has announced that it will offer facial recognition technology to schools for free, with the aim at making schools in U.S. safe, Geekwire reported.
According to Realnetworks, SAFR is a highly accurate facial recognition software powered by artificial intelligence; it works with IP cameras to match faces in real-time.
 
Schools will need a database with photos of people authorized to be on campus. When an unauthorized person or someone who poses potential threat appears on campus, SAFR notifies a member of the staff.
 
Realnetworks says the facial data and images SAFR collects are encrypted as a privacy protection and the school gets to keep them.
 
SAFR is also designed to function in rural schools with limited internet connectivity.
 
However, facial recognition tech in general — and for kids in school in particular — is a growing area of concern for privacy supporters and parents alike, Geekwire reported.
 
The tech is currently being tested at a school in Seattle where students can unlock a gate by smiling at a surveillance camera. 