Realnetworks offer free facial recognition tech to US K-12 schools

According to Realnetworks, SAFR is a highly accurate facial recognition software powered by artificial intelligence; it works with IP cameras to match faces in real-time.

Schools will need a database with photos of people authorized to be on campus. When an unauthorized person or someone who poses potential threat appears on campus, SAFR notifies a member of the staff.

Realnetworks says the facial data and images SAFR collects are encrypted as a privacy protection and the school gets to keep them.

SAFR is also designed to function in rural schools with limited internet connectivity.

However, facial recognition tech in general — and for kids in school in particular — is a growing area of concern for privacy supporters and parents alike, Geekwire reported.

The tech is currently being tested at a school in Seattle where students can unlock a gate by smiling at a surveillance camera.