Space drones could revive dying satellites

After about 15 years, though, they'll run out of the propellant needed to keep them in position.

Essentially, they'll become space junk... which is where the Space Drone comes in.

Latching on to the dying satellite, it will provide manoeuvrability for a further 5-7 years, according to the developers.

Daniel Campbell, UK Managing Director, effective space solutions limited, saying: "Each such space drone will dock to an existing satellite in orbit and extend its life for a few additional years. We are doing it by having very unique robotic capabilities; a docking system and a thruster system that can actually take over manoeuvres of a satellite in orbit and keep it in place or relocate it or de-orbit it to the graveyard."

This is a scale model of the drone. The final version will be about the size of a washing machine.

A patent-pending non-intrusive docking system means it can connect to a satellite without disrupting operations.

After rendezvous and docking its thrusters act as an external 'jetpack', performing station-keeping and position control.

An estimated 7,000 tonnes of space junk orbits the earth, capable of damaging other satellites or spacecraft.

The space drone could also offer a solution to this.

Effective Space says they're on track to send two space drones to orbit in a launch scheduled for 2020.