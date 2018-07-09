Algeria’s tech talents go head-to-head in robot competition

The competition brought 20 teams from eight Algerian states to the Baba Hcen Youth Club.

In just two minutes, each team had to move its robot along a route set by the organisers.

Watching closely, jury members rated the work of every team and announced winners.

"(Our aim is to) discover talents, and help these talents develop," said Ghdeid Ismail, the head of a youth association.

Ages of participants in the competition ranged from 12 to 35 years.

"We made this robot using our own money, we bought everything with our scholarship provisions and we hope that in the future, companies will sponsor us, and buy us equipment so we can improve our robot," said Ayoub, a member of the first-place team.

Ayoub hopes to compete in international competitions one day.