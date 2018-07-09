Algeria’s tech talents go head-to-head in robot competition

  • Monday 09, July 2018 in 11:21 AM
  • Archived
    Archived
Sharjah24 – Reuters: Algerians with a passion for technology had the opportunity to showcase their work at a robot competition in the capital Algiers, as organisers hope to take robotics in the North African country to the next level.
The competition brought 20 teams from eight Algerian states to the Baba Hcen Youth Club.
 
In just two minutes, each team had to move its robot along a route set by the organisers.
 
Watching closely, jury members rated the work of every team and announced winners.
 
"(Our aim is to) discover talents, and help these talents develop," said Ghdeid Ismail, the head of a youth association.
 
Ages of participants in the competition ranged from 12 to 35 years.
 
"We made this robot using our own money, we bought everything with our scholarship provisions and we hope that in the future, companies will sponsor us, and buy us equipment so we can improve our robot," said Ayoub, a member of the first-place team.
 
Ayoub hopes to compete in international competitions one day.
 