Let the Games begin: Netflix releases first Indian series

"Sacred Games", an adaptation of Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name, stars Bollywood stalwarts Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

Analysts say the gritty underworld thriller sets a new benchmark for Indian-produced internet shows as providers seek to capitalise on the country's burgeoning number of smartphone users.

"'Sacred Games' is probably the most high-profile content that has been made. Others have not been on the same scale," Girish Menon, who tracks media and entertainment for KPMG, told AFP.

Revenues from India's entertainment streaming industry are expected to be $823 million by 2022, up from $297 million in 2017, according to a PricewaterhouseCoopers report released this month.

Netflix, which is blocked in China, is investing millions in the world's second-most populous country to attract young consumers with access to cheap mobile data and an appetite for something different.

"India is seeing the biggest and fastest investment in content for any country we have launched in," said Erik Barmack, vice-president of international originals at Netflix.

"Sacred Games" is also a punt that high-quality Indian content will prove popular overseas and forms part of Netflix's worldwide drive to produce programmes in many different languages, including Spanish and German.

The eight-part series -- filmed mainly in Hindi -- centres on the attempts of police officer Sartaj Singh, played by Khan, to capture mafia boss Ganesh Gaitonde (Siddiqui).