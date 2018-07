The robot is named CIMON — for Crew Interactive Mobile Companion — and has a diameter of 32 centimeters. It also has 14 fans inside so it can "float".

CIMON will be up on the Space Station to assist astronauts, answering their questions by displaying pictures and videos on its screen.

The AI robot is set to be deployed for three months in order to conduct several experiments. One trial will test if CIMON can help astronauts solve a rubik's cube.