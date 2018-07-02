Machine transforms household trash into fuel

To most of us, this is just rubbish. But to British inventor Nik Spencer it's just the fuel he needs for his Home Energy Resources Unit, or HERU.

As well as organic material like food, hard-to-recycle materials - coffee cups, and food-contaminated items, - all can go straight into the HERU.

The only items that won't break down are metals and glass, but these are more readily recycled.

In the end, all that's left is small amount of alkaline-rich ash that can be safely washed down the drain.

Spencer hopes the HERU will eventually become as ubiquitous as washing machines and dish washers.

The HERU device is on its fifth iteration and will be rolled out to three UK councils this year for field trials.

The company hopes to launch a production model in 2020, costing around £4,000 (5,360 USD).