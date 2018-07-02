Uganda begins taxing use of mobile social media apps

The government hopes to generate revenues of 360 million dollars per year, which would represent about 4 per cent of annual state spending.

Critics see the tax as an attempt by President Yoveri Museveni to make life more difficult for his opponents.

Museveni - an active Twitter user who has been in power since 1986 - accuses social media of spreading rumours and gossip. During the 2016 general election the government shut down the mobile internet to make it more difficult for the opposition to organise protests.

Starting from Sunday, every Ugandan who uses social media via mobile internet has to pay 200 schillings a day (.05 cents). Phone companies will collect the tax for the state.

The tax would amount to around 18 dollars per year on average, which is about 3 per cent of annual per capita income in the East African country.

Of Uganda's 40 million people, about 17 million have access to the internet via their mobiles. The fee decided by parliament in May is usually described as the "Facebook tax" or "WhatsApp tax."

Activist Nicholas Opio, of the Uganda Human Rights Awareness Forum, told dpa that "the tax will severely limit access to social media and to the exchange of information by the majority of people, especially the young."

The tax "will limit free speech and have negative effects on communication," he said.