UAE implements IMF's 'Enhanced General Data Dissemination System'

The NSDP is a national data portal that serves as a one-stop vehicle for publishing essential macroeconomic data in both human and machine-readable formats. The NSDP is hosted by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority on its website, and is available on the IMF’s Dissemination Standards Bulletin Board.

Publication of essential macroeconomic data for the UAE through the NSDP will provide domestic policy makers and a broad range of stakeholders, including international investors and rating agencies, with easy access to information that the IMF’s Executive Board has identified as critical for monitoring economic conditions and policies. Making this information simultaneously available to all users will bring greater data transparency.

Louis Marc Ducharme, Chief Statistician and Data Officer of the IMF, welcomed this major milestone in the country’s statistical development. "I congratulate the authorities of the United Arab Emirates for the launch of the NSDP, an important step forward in data dissemination. I am confident that the UAE will benefit from using the e-GDDS as a framework for further development of its statistical system."

The e-GDDS was endorsed by the IMF’s Executive Board in May 2015 to support improved data transparency, encourage statistical development, and help create synergies between data dissemination and surveillance.