Called IGTV in a nod to traditional television, the service plans to feature videos from rising internet celebrities, artists and pets, some of whom have tens of millions of social media followers.

Instagram, which was founded in 2010 as a photo-sharing app, has surpassed 1 billion users, Systrom said.

Tech firms such as Facebook, Alphabet Inc's, YouTube and Snap Inc's, Snapchat have been spending heavily to grow mobile video services that will attract both users and corporate brand advertising.