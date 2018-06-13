US unveils debuts world's fastest supercomputer

The Summit supercomputer can process 200,000 trillion calculations per second — or 200 petaflops, the BBC reports.

China's Sunway TaihuLight supercomputer had been the most powerful machine with 93 petaflops of processing power.

Summit will be used first in the areas of astrophysics, cancer research and systems biology, according to the BBC.

The computer was developed in tandem by IBM and NVidia, and is located at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, ORNL, in Tennessee.

The supercomputer has 4,608 compute servers and has more than 10 petabytes of memory.

According to the BBC, the U.S. now has 143 of the world's top 500 supercomputers, while China has 202.

"Supercomputers are usually large, expensive systems that house tens of thousands of processors tasked with carrying out specialized calculation-intensive problems."

